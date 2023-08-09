Govt mulls nationalising private secondary school teachers

BSS
09 August, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2023, 09:01 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Education during a meeting was informed that the government is working on the nationalisation of teachers of privately-run secondary schools.

The committee held the meeting at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban with its chairman Sagufta Yasmin in the chair, said a press release.

Coordinated initiatives are being taken to mobilise nationalisation, formulate effective policies, finance consolidation and check government capacity, the release added.

Committee members Deputy Minister for Education Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, Md. Abdul Quddus, Fazle Hossain Badsha, Md. Abdus Sobhan Mia, M A Matin and Golam Kibria Tipu, among others, attended the meeting, added the release.

