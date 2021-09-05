Govt to vaccinate students above 12 if there is adequate doses: Education minister

The government has plans to inoculate students aged 12 and above after ensuring availability of adequate vaccine doses, said Education Minister Dipu Moni on Sunday.

The minister came up with the remarks while attending a press briefing at the ministry.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has said that the health department has no plan yet to inoculate people under 18 against Covid-19.

There are 1.5 lakh educational institutions with 5 crore students from primary to higher education in the country.

The students mostly remained out of their academic study since March 17 when the educational institutions were closed due to Covid-19 pandemic.