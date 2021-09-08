Govt formulates guidelines on reopening educational institutions 

Education

TBS Report 
08 September, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2021, 03:06 pm

Post pandemic schools reopening
Photo: Collected

As the educational institutions is going to reopen from 12 September, guidelines have been made in an inter-ministerial meeting on hygiene rules and other safety measures for students. 

The meeting was held today with the presence of Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni. 

The guidelines are- 

  1. The teaching activities will be started in all level of primary, secondary and higher secondary level of educational institutions and madrasa from 12 September. Local administration or concerned authority will monitor all the things regarding following hygiene rules in the educational institutions.
  2. A mass campaign needs to be carried out in social media, mass media along with public representatives, political leaders, religious, social and cultural institutions aiming to follow hygiene rules in the institutions.
  3. Classes will be held for SSC, HSC examinees and class five students everyday. Besides, classes will be held one day in a week for others.
  4. After end of classes of SSC and HSC students, the classes for nine and eleven grades will be held daily. 
  5.  There will be preparation for JSC/JDC and PEC examinations. The examinations will be held if the environment remain favourable.
  6. Physical presence of pre-primary level students in the schools remain suspended for now.
  7. The educational institutions, which are being used as isolation centres, will be prepared for using as classroom.
  8.  If it is required, flood shelter centres will be used as classroom.
  9.   Necessary action will be taken informing concerned district administrations and education departments, if coronavirus situation worsens. 
  10.  Syndicate and academic council will take decision regarding reopening universities. 
  11. Health Ministry will take necessary measures to vaccinate students above 12 years.

