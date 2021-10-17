Govt eager to collaborate with Brac in non-formal education sector, said BNFE DG Ataur Rahman

BRAC on Sunday said that the government is eager to collaborate with them in a long term partnership in the non-formal education sector, said Director-General of Bureau of Non-Formal Education (BNFE) Md Ataur Rahman.

The BNFE DG made the remarks while addressing a discussion organised by BRAC titled "Education Activities under Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme (HCMP)" at a hotel in Cox's Bazar district town on Saturday evening, said a BRAC press release.

According to a press statement issued by BRAC, the government is looking forward to utilising BRAC's long term activities for Rohingyas and the host community in the development of the non-formal education sector.

In his address, the BNFE DG stressed innovating new ideas by utilising the experiences of field level BRAC employees regarding the non-formal education for Rohingyas and the host community.

According to the statement, BRAC brought 69,423 children (aged between 3-14) under non-formal education at Rohingya camps.

Besides, the organisation is working for 3,759 children of the host community, he said, adding that the government and BRAC can work jointly on innovation by utilising BRAC's experiences.

Ataur said, the government will provide necessary support regarding the innovation and enhancing the capacity of education employees.

Earlier, the DG visited the BRAC Learning Centre at No 15 and 16 Rohingya camps where he talked to Rohingya children, studying from level 1-4, their parents, guardians and teachers, the release said.

HCMP Sector Lead Khan Mohammad Frdous said that BRAC so far brought 73,182 children of both Rohingya and host communities under non-formal education. BRAC's target is to bring one lakh children of disadvantaged people under such education through 1000 centres in the days to come.