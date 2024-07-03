'Contacted govt, will sit tomorrow to discuss pension scheme': Teachers Samity Federation

03 July, 2024, 12:55 pm
03 July, 2024, 01:48 pm

Meanwhile, all academic activities, including classes and exams, have remained suspended at 35 public universities, including the DU, for the third straight day as teachers continued their work abstention

Protesting university teachers at a press conference at DU campus on 3 July. Photo: TBS
Protesting university teachers at a press conference at DU campus on 3 July. Photo: TBS

University teachers protesting in demand of the withdrawal of the 'Prottoy' pension scheme has contacted the government and are expected to sit tomorrow (4 July) to discuss the matter, the Bangladesh University Teachers Samity Federation said today (3 July).

"We have contacted the government. They will sit with the teachers tomorrow [4 July] to discuss the pension scheme," Nizamul Hoque Bhuyia, secretary general of the federation said at a press conference at the Dhaka University campus.

What's been happening:

Meanwhile, all academic activities, including classes and exams, have remained suspended at 35 public universities, including the DU, for the third straight day as teachers continued their work abstention.

What was said:

Nizamul said, "With the mediation of the Bangladesh Chhatra League, we have reached out to Obaidul Quader, Awami League general seceretary and the road transport and bridges minister. He will sit with us tomorrow. We want that government to accept our demand. Whenever it is accepted, we will go back to classes."

However, he added, "We have presented our 3-point demand. Until our demand is fulfilled we will continue our programme against prottoy scheme."

Nizamul also said they have talked with Mohibul H Chowdhoury about the matter.

Rejecting a finance ministry press statement issued on Tuesday (2 July) clarifying the introduction of Protty scheme, Zinat Huda, general secretary of Dhaka University Teachers Federation, said, "We reject the confusing press release issued by the finance ministry."

She also said, "We did not hold the students hostage the students. We are fighting for their future. The finance minister has said that our demand is absurd. We want to say that we reject their decision."

Zoom in:

Visiting DU campus on Wednesday, The Business Standard found classrooms, administrative  and departmental offices locked up. 

State of play:

With the demand for the withdrawal of the Prottoy pension scheme, teachers at public universities, including Dhaka University, started an indefinite strike on 1 July, suspending all academic activities.

On 13 March, the government introduced the Prottoy scheme for employees who join public universities and other organisations that fall under the scheme from 1 July 2024 onwards. However, those who joined these institutions before 1 July 2024 will continue to receive pension benefits as before.

On the second day of the teachers' protest on Tuesday (2 July), the finance ministry issued a clarification regarding the introduction of the 'Prottoy' scheme, saying it was launched as the current pension system for university teachers, which operates under an unfunded defined benefit system, is unsustainable.

However, teachers have rejected the ministry's explanation.

What's in Prottoy scheme: 

  • 10% of salaries or Tk5,000, whichever is less, will be deducted.
  • No gratuity.
  • Pensioner will receive payment till death. In case of pensioner's death before the age of 75, their nominee will get the money till the pensioner would have turned 75 
  • No yearly increment on the pension amount.
  • No added money for earned leaves.
  • Retirement age 60 years for everyone.
  • Only those joining on 1 July or onwards must enrol in the new scheme.

How much will they get after retirement

Contributing just Tk2,500 per month from salaries for 30 years, an employee will receive a pension of Tk62,330 per month upon retirement. 

Employees can increase the subscription rate and pay it personally if they wish. 

