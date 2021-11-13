Global Entrepreneurship Week 2021 kicks off

EMK Center has recently inaugurated the Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) 2021.

Bringing together the startup enthusiasts from around the world, the event is jointly organised with the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) and The Business Standard, reads a press release.

Acting director of the EMK Center Asif Uddin Ahmed, also serving as an assistant professor at ULAB, started the session by remarking how growth and resilience was a constant part of Bangladesh's economy even during the pandemic, said a press release.

He extended his gratitude towards the government mentioning their role in this development. He then remarked that small-medium enterprise owners and entrepreneurship facilitators made a huge contribution to make this a reality.

Titled "Celebrating the Power of Entrepreneurship" the campaign will be held from 8 to 27 November.

This year to celebrate GEW, EMK will organize trainings, webinars and social media campaigns based on 4 central themes: education, ecosystem, inclusivity and policy.

In the past year, 11,000 plus participants participated in the virtual enterprise promotion initiatives of EMK Center. 39% of the participants were women and 27% of the participants were from out of Dhaka.

This number clearly indicates that the ecosystem in Bangladesh has large number of aspirational entrepreneurs who are looking for guidance and support. However, in terms of delivering assistance, the ecosystem leaves a lot to be desired.

In accordance, the events of GEW 2021 at the EMK Center has been planned in such a manner that entrepreneurs who will join the sessions will be educated on issues that will help them scale their business not only at a local level, but prepare them to take their initiatives on a global scale.