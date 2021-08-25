Global Education Summit 2021 organized by YSSE

Youth School for Social Entrepreneurs (YSSE) - a youth-focused social entrepreneurship-based organization, has organized an international event "Global Education Summit 2021"  which took place virtually, consisting of insightful discussions in the field of online learning, states a press release. 

Participants got the chance to learn from renowned educators and speakers, to help them understand the value of online education.

Participants got to interact with some esteemed speakers like Sadaf Taimur Doctoral Researcher, University of Tokyo - Japan, Kamrul Kibria Program Manager JAAGO Foundation, Waliullah Bhuiyan, Founder and CEO, Light of Hope, and many more.

Several distinguished speakers discussed "How the World is solving the issues of Educational Challenges".

Asish Thakur, the Executive Director of Global Pvt. Ltd., and Alka Asthana, CTO of Indus Tower Ltd., and Former Director of Indian Telecom Service, Govt. of India - were panelists. Deepal Jain, the Director of Presales and Business Consulting at Subex Limited as well as advisor of YSSE was moderating the panel.

A. H. Akib, Head of the Marketing & Public Relations of YSSE - moderated the panel discussion on 'The Rise of Bangladesh in Education Sector'.

Asif Bayezid, the Deputy Manager at BRAC Education Programe, BRAC, Wahid Hossain, CEO & Founder at TigerBow, and Rare Al Samir, CEO of Interactive Cares were also present as panelists.

Sheikh Mohammad Yousuf Hossain, the curator of Global Education Summit 2021 thanked Earl R. Miller Ambassador USA to the People's Republic of Bangladesh, and H.E. Mr. ITO Naoki Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the People's Republic of Bangladesh for their presence. He also thanked the Chief Guest of the event Moklesur Rahman, Senior Operations Officer, The World Bank for sharing his views.

Md. Rafiul Shah,  Convener of Global Education Summit 2021 expressed his heartfelt gratitude to everyone involved with the Summit and invited the participants for support in the upcoming years.

 

