Girls fare better in this year's HSC exams; over 9% drop in pass rate

Female students did better in this year's Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations compared to last year while the pass rate has decreased by 9.31%. The average pass rate in the HSC-equivalent examination this year is 85.95%, last year it was 95.26%.

The passing rate is 2.5% more among female students compared to males this year.

A total of 1,76,282 students achieved GPA-5 this year. The number of GPA-5 achievers this year decreased by 12,887 compared to last year.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

The passing rate in Dhaka board this year has been 87.83%, 62,421 got GPA-5; the pass rate in Sylhet board is 81.40%, and 4,871 got GPA-5.

In Cumilla board, the pass rate is 90.72%, and 14,991 people got GPA-5. In Barisal board the pass rate is 86.95%, 7,386 people got GPA-5, in the Dinajpur board the pass rate is 79.08%, and 11,830 people got GPA-5.

The pass rate in Chattogram is 80.50%, and 12,670 got GPA-5. According to the information of the education board, a total of 1 lakh 1 thousand 251 students from 267 colleges participated in the HSC exams from Chattogram. Among them, 89,062 passed. Female students are ahead of male students in pass rate, female students are also ahead in achieving GPA-5.

The pass rate of male students is 77.92%. 5,564 students got GPA-5. The pass rate of female students is 82.92% and 7,106 students have got GPA-5.

Pass rate and GPA-5 obtained in Jashore board has decreased in HSC exam results this year. Last year it was in the best position in the country with the best results. The pass rate in Jashore board this year is 83.95%, and 18,703 students got GPA-5. According to the education board, 98,0269 students from Jashore board participated in HSC examination. A total of 82,501 students passed, of which 40,821 are male students and 41,680 are female students.

The pass rate in Rajshahi is 81.60%, 21,856 got GPA-5.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

In Mymensingh Education Board average pass rate is 80.32%, 5,028 students got GPA-5.

The passing rate in the Madrasah board this year is 92.56%. while in the technical education board, the passing rate is 94.41%

This year, the number of educational institutions where no one passed is 50, last year it was 5. The number of institutions this year where everyone passed is 1,330; last year it was 1,934.

Education Minister Dipu Moni held a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon and presented the in-detail results. Earlier in the day she presented the results to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Prime Minister's Office.

Photo: TBS

Coordinator of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee and Dhaka Education Board Chairman Prof Tapan Kumar Sarker said the results will be available online and on the websites of all education institutions concerned.

Educational institutions will be able to download the result sheets by clicking the result corner in www.dhakaeducationboard.gov.bd by using EIIN.

Students can also download their results using roll number and registration number in the website: www.educationboardresults.gov.bd

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Besides, students will be able to collect their results by sending an SMS to 16222, writing first three letters of their HSC board, roll number and year (for example: HSC Dha 123456 2022).

The HSC and equivalent examinations were held between 6 November and 22 December in 2022. A total of 1,203,407 examinees appeared in the examinations.