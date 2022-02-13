Girls outshine boys in HSC, equivalent exams

The country's daughters have proven their excellence in the latest Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams, outshining boys in terms of pass rate.

A total of 6,56,165 girls sat for the HSC exams this year, and 6,33,138 of them attained pass marks with a success rate of 96.49%.

On the contrary, 6,73,580 boys out of 7,15,516 succeeded with a pass rate of 94.14%.

A total of 95.26% students passed this year's HSC and equivalent examinations across the country.

Of them, 1.89 lakh students have achieved GPA-5, which is 27,362 more than the year before. Total 1,024,06 girls and 8,67,63 boys got GPA-5.

In 2020, some 1,61,807 students got GPA-5.