Girls outshine boys in HSC, equivalent exams

TBS Report
13 February, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 05:51 pm

File photo
File photo

The country's daughters have proven their excellence in the latest Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams, outshining boys in terms of pass rate. 

A total of 6,56,165 girls sat for the HSC exams this year, and 6,33,138 of them attained pass marks with a success rate of 96.49%.

On the contrary, 6,73,580 boys out of 7,15,516 succeeded with a pass rate of 94.14%. 

A total of 95.26% students passed this year's HSC and equivalent examinations across the country.

Of them, 1.89 lakh students have achieved GPA-5, which is 27,362 more than the year before. Total 1,024,06 girls and 8,67,63 boys got GPA-5.  

In 2020, some 1,61,807 students got GPA-5.

