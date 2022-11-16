Gardinar emphasises skill development and access for Bangladeshis to US digital platform

James Gardiner, economic officer who focuses on technology issues for the US Embassy, on Tuesday discussed the value of continuous education, skill development, and access to US digital platforms for Bangladeshis working in the ICT industry.

He made the remark at the Certificate and Award Giving Ceremony organised by CodersTrust at Banani main office last evening, says a press release.

About 150 trainees who recently completed their training at CodersTrust received certificates during the ceremony.

The event was attended by the Founder and Chairman of CodersTrust Aziz Ahmad, former principal secretary to the prime minister and adviser of CodersTrust, Dr. Abdul Karim, former secretary of the prime minister's office, ICT Division and ministry of education and adviser of CodersTrust, Nazrul Islam Khan, managing director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park, Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, and Dean of National University Professor Dr. Md. Nasiruddin Mitul.

While stressing the need of developing the young generation into skilled human resources, the guests of honor spoke highly of CodersTrust highlighting many success stories of producing highly skilled human resources in our country and placing them in the global job market.