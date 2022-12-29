FY23: DPE to sign new deal with Nagad for stipend disbursement

The government will distribute stipends to primary school students through mobile financial services (MFS) provider Nagad for the 2022-23 fiscal.

The Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) will sign an agreement with Nagad soon, according to a media statement.

In the last fiscal year, the government paid stipends for education materials to over 1.3 crore primary school children through the MFS provider.

The government will bring students at PTI Experimental Schools and Shishu Kallyan Trust-run primary schools under stipends in this fiscal year. For this, the DPE will make necessary reforms to primary education stipend distribution-related guidelines.

Muhammad Zahidul Islam, head of public communications of Nagad, said, "We successfully disbursed education stipends and other social safety allowances in the 2021-2022 fiscal at a nominal charge."

"We will continue our services in the current fiscal year as well if we are entrusted with the job," he added.

Students are registered on Nagad's digital platform with information from their birth certificates and mobile phone numbers alongside the NIDs of their guardians. So, the students' guardians instantly receive the funds along with cash-out charges in their Nagad wallets once the stipend is disbursed.