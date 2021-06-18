Former students blast DU’s stance on tackling criticism

With the Dhaka University threatening legal action against its critics, former students heavily criticised the decision and vented their frustration with the apparent attempt to silence people.

They suggested the university authorities focus on ways to improve the quality of education, and ensure standard facilities like at the world's top universities.

A good number of students described the decision as a blatant expression of the abuse of power by the university administration. Some even found the decision like as in British colonial times.

In a Facebook group named Dhaka University Ex-students Association, the DU graduates gave their opinions after one shared the news in the group.

A DU graduate wrote in the comment box, "He is not an angel or a citizen of Mars, nor is there a law passed by Parliament, that criticism of the VC or the Dhaka University is prohibited."

Another former student labelled the decision as fascist. Some even ridiculed the decision describing the country's top university as "Kakoli University", a viral term denoting cheap products. One sarcastically proposed an honorary award for praising the VC and the university.

Many also came out overtly bold and defiant, egging on the authorities to detain them for criticizing their university and its VC.

Most of the students blamed the university administration as incompetent and inefficient in suggesting such a suppressive move.

Not only the students, but also a group of teachers raised their voice against the decision to suppress critics.

Talking to The Business Standard, Prof Syed Anwar Hossain, a veteran historian and a former Dhaka University History Department teacher, branded the incumbent VC as unqualified.

"He cannot even articulate properly, and delivers uncalled for words. Actually it is not his fault. The incumbent government does not understand the definition of university and appoints such people as VCs," he said.

He added that Bangabandhu knew the importance of a university, but his followers did not learn from him. They just use Bangabandhu's name to reap personal benefit.

The Business Standard spoke to a large number of teachers - both current and former - on both sides of the political divide at the university.

Interestingly, only former teachers opted to comment on the issue. Those belonging to the Awami League leaning blue panel refrained from comment and those seen as the BNP- Jamaat leaning pink panel, vented their dismay.

On Thursday, a press release was issued from the DU public relations office to the media, stating that criticism of the university and its VC will be dealt with by legal action.