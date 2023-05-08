Focus on job-oriented education for employment of graduates: President Shahabuddin urges universities

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Monday asked the country's universities to focus more on job-oriented education and research to cater to the need of the employment market.

He said this when Jatiya Kabi Nazrul Islam University Vice-Chancellor Professor Soumitra Sekhar and acting Vice-Chancellor of Brac University Syed Mahfuzul Aziz met with him separately at Bangabhaban.

President's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin briefed reporters after the meetings.

The president said that the universities must do more on encouraging the students to take up research and innovative activities, which will be sustainable for the country.

VC Soumitra Shekhar briefed the president about the academic and development activities of the Kabi Nazrul University.

Earlier in the day, acting Vice-Chancellor of Brac University Syed Mahfuzul Aziz met and informed the president about the overall activities of the private university.

President Shahabuddin called for formulation of education curriculum in universities in keeping with the dynamic world.

He laid emphasis on increasing research activities in universities to ensure quality higher education.

President's Office Secretary Sampad Barua and Military Secretary Major General SM Salah Uddin Islam were present at the meetings.