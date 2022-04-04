Five students receive 'Editor Abdus Salam Memorial Scholarship'

Five meritorious students of Mass Communication and Journalism (MCJ) department of Dhaka University (DU) have received 'Editor Abdus Salam Memorial Scholarship' for their outstanding academic results in BSS honours final examinations.

Besides, Professor Samsul Majid Harun, former teacher of the department, was awarded 'Editor Abdus Salam Trust Fund Lifetime Achievement Award'.

The DU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman distributed cheques of the scholarship money among the awardees at a function, organised by MCJ department at Mozaffar Ahmed Chowdhury auditorium of the university on Monday (4 April).

Professor Dr Abul Mansur Ahmed, chairman of Mass Communication and Journalism and syndicate member of the university, presided over the programme while Professor Robaet Ferdus moderated the event.

The awardees are - Md Sohag Ali, Swapna Parvin, Md Khokon Ali, Jobayer Ahmed and Md Abdul Malek. They are the students of the 11th batch of the department. Each student received a cheque of Tk15,000.

Journalist Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul delivered a lecture. Treasurer Professor Md Momtaz Udddin Ahmed, Rehena Salam, daughter of Abdus Salam, teachers and students of the MCJ were also present on the occasion.