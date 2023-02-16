Five-day classes in new curriculum: Dipu Moni

Education

BSS
16 February, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2023, 09:49 pm

Education minister Dr Dipu Moni has said according to the new curriculum approved by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, there will be five days of classes in classrooms.

"Last year our curriculum had six days of classes...But we decided to reduce it to five days due to power crisis. As per our latest decision, classes will be held five days a week from this year," Dr Dipu Moni told newsmen while visiting Chandpur Circuit house Thursday afternoon.

"The teachers as well as the students will get a break for two days because they also need rest. The new curriculum was approved keeping the fact in mind," she added.

While replying to the queries of the journalists, the minister said, "At the moment we have no teacher crisis. The vacant positions are being filled as we are recruiting teachers on regular basis. Now, there is no shortage of teachers in the technical department."

District Commissioner Kamrul Hasan, Superintendent of Police Md Milon Mahmud, District Awami League Organising Secretary Tafazzal Hossain Patwari, Municipal Mayor Zillur Rahman Jewel and other government officials and political leaders were present at the time.

classes / Education Minister Dipu Moni

