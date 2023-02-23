First-ever research festival at CU on 27 Feb

First-ever research festival at CU on 27 Feb

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The first-ever research festival is going to be held at Chattogram University on 27 February aiming to popularise research culture and highlight it's diversity.

The festival will be organised jointly by Jamal Nazrul Islam Mathematics and Physical Science Research Center and Chattogram University Research and Higher Study Society.

A press conference was held in this regard at Jamal Nazrul Islam Physical Science Research Center on Thursday.

A total of 40 departments of Chattogram University (CU), 35 laboratories and 20 other institutions of Chattogram division will participate in the festival.

Apart from CU, Chattogram Medical College, Asian University for Women, Premier University, Chattogram Veterinary University, Noakhali Science and Technology University, Rangamati Science and Technology University, BCSIR, Atomic Energy Commission, Bangladesh Oceanography Research Institute, Forest Research Institute, and Chattogram Research Institute for Children Surgery are participating in the event.

