First-ever cluster admission test for 20 universities today

Education

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 10:30 am
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 10:32 am

Some 232,455 students have applied for the total 22,013 seats available for three units

The first-ever combined admission tests to 20 general, science, and technology universities for the academic year 2020-21 are set to begin on Sunday.

Students with science backgrounds will sit for the test under "A" unit at 12pm today.

The entry test – which will continue till 1pm without any interruption – is being held in some 26 centres across the country.

Some 232,455 students have applied for the total 22,013 seats available for three streams.

Exams for the humanities (B), and commerce units (C) are scheduled for 24 October and 1 November respectively.

According to the central admission test committee, the tests will be held following the HSC syllabus with a total of 100 MCQs and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Admission seekers have been instructed to arrive at their respective centres an hour prior to the start of the test to complete other exam-related formalities.

When contacted, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) Vice-Chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed, also the joint convener of the admission test committee, "We have completed all necessary preparations for the exams. Hopefully, everything will go smoothly."

The 20 universities conducting the cluster admission tests are – Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, Barisal University, Begum Rokeya University Rangpur, Cumilla University, Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University, Islamic University, Jagannath University, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Jashore University of Science and Technology, Khulna University, Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University, Noakhali Science and Technology University, Pabna University of Science and Technology, and Shahjalal University of Science and Technology.

 

