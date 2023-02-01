First convocation of Canadian University of Bangladesh held

The first convocation of Canadian University of Bangladesh (CUB) was held on Tuesday (31 January) . The chief guest, Chancellor of the University and President Md Abdul Hamid was present at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital, said a press release.

Kailash Satyarthi, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and children's rights activist was the convocation speaker on the occasion.

The President said in his speech urged everybody to spread the local brands and names globally and hold their products with pride.

"Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Canadian University of Bangladesh Dr Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat has successfully managed his business in Canada for many years. But now he is back in the country and making huge investments in various sectors. I call upon all expatriate businessmen to invest in the country," President Md Abdul Hamid added.

Convocation speaker Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi said, "You have to dream, discover yourself, implement any good initiative. May be one day a student of the Canadian University of Bangladesh will become a Nobel Laureate and I will surely come to participate in the celebration."

In the speech of the special guest, Deputy Minister of Education Muhibul Hasan Chowdhury, MP said, "Private University Act-2010, National Education Policy 2010, Higher Education Development Project, Bangladesh Research and Education, etc., have been taken by the current government. Education rate in Bangladesh has increased appreciably. We now provide skilled manpower, who are now taking a place in the heart of the world by showing their efficiency all over the world."

Canadian University of Bangladesh founder and chairman of the board of trustees, Dr Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat said in his speech, "Canadian University of Bangladesh has various departments suitable for modern times. There are scholarship opportunities to encourage students. This educational institution has direct affiliation with various business and research institutes including Information Systems Audit and Control Association. Apart from this, the university is associated with universities and institutions of various countries including Canada."

In the convocation, 430 graduates from various faculties of the university received degrees. Among them 4 students - Samiah Binte Nayeem, Sumaiya Sultana, Farzana Bint Mohammad, Md Shakhawat Hossain received the gold medal from the President.

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman, MP attended the convocation as the guest of honor and chancellor of Binary University of Malaysia Joseph Adaikalam, CEO of Aero Business and GE Gas Power Dipesh Nanda joined as special guests.