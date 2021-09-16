Final round of “BICM Bangabandhu FinQuiz” held

The final round of "BICM Bangabandhu FinQuiz", organized by the Bangladesh Institute of Capital Market (BICM), was held virtually on Wednesday.

The quiz competition was organized by BICM commemorating the Birth Centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur with an aim to developing financial literacy among the young generation of the country, said a BICM press release.

In the competition, Md Ariful Islam of Dhaka University has become the champion while Imtiaz Chowdhury and Faisal Hossain of Dhaka University have become 1st runner up.

Mohammad Mofazzal Hossain of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology; Kaniz Ahmed and Mohammad Asad ul Haq Akash of Dhaka University have become 2nd runner up.

The competition is organized online and students from different universities of the country participated in this competition.

The first round of the competition was held on 12 September 2021.