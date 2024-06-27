A feast of freshness: Celebrating Presidency University's fruit festival

Presidency University is once again coming alive with the vibrant colors and delightful aromas of fresh, seasonal fruits as it celebrates the 'Presidency University Fruit Festival-2024'.

Building on the success of last year's inaugural event, this year's festival promises to be even more engaging and enjoyable for all participants.

Showcasing nature's bounty

Held on the Gulshan campus, the festival showcases more than 15 varieties of seasonal fruits, offering a feast for both the eyes and the palate. The event, which is taking place on 27-28 June, sees the enthusiastic participation of around 2500 students, faculty members, and staff. True to its community spirit, the university has ensured that the fruits are distributed free of cost, allowing everyone to indulge in nature's bounty without any financial burden.

Inauguration and opening remarks

The festival is officially inaugurated by the treasurer of Presidency University, who expresses his joy and pride in seeing the university come together for such a wholesome and enriching event. His opening remarks set the tone for a day filled with camaraderie and celebration.

"It is heartening to see our university community gather to celebrate the simple joys of life through this festival. Such events reinforce our bonds and promote a healthy, inclusive culture," he said.

A festive campus atmosphere

In preparation for the festival, the campus has been beautifully decorated, creating a festive atmosphere that welcomes everyone with open arms. Vibrant banners, colorful streamers, and thoughtfully arranged fruit displays add to the visual appeal, making the campus look truly inviting. The decorations are not just aesthetically pleasing but also symbolise the university's commitment to celebrating nature and sustainability.

Photobooth fun and social media buzz

Adding to the charm of the event is a meticulously designed photobooth, which has become an instant hit among the attendees. Participants eagerly pose with their favorite fruits, capturing moments of joy and sharing them on social media, thereby spreading the festival's cheer beyond the university walls. The photobooth provides a perfect opportunity for everyone to create and share memories, reinforcing the sense of community and connection.

Significance of the programme

The Presidency University Fruit Festival is not just about enjoying seasonal fruits; it carries a deeper significance. The festival promotes healthy eating habits among the university community, highlighting the nutritional benefits of fruits and encouraging a balanced diet. By offering a variety of fresh fruits, the university aims to raise awareness about the importance of incorporating more natural foods into daily diets.

Moreover, the festival promotes a sense of unity and belonging among students, faculty, and staff. It provides a platform for informal interactions, strengthening relationships and building a cohesive community. Such events also serve as a reminder of the university's commitment to sustainability and environmental consciousness, as they celebrate the natural produce of the season.