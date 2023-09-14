Fear of math is real, Interactive learning is the answer

How often do you see kids excited about learning mathematics or interested in solving a math question? Rarely, as most kids don't like either learning or doing mathematics. The fear of math is not only limited to children, adults sometimes suffer from it too. Most students usually treat mathematics as a challenging subject and regard it as something which requires a high level of intelligence to be good at.

Mathematical skills are essential for every walk of life, especially now in our technology-focused society. Yet numerous studies globally have shown that many children and adults fear math. Fear of mathematics can be deemed as Math Anxiety. According to research conducted by IBRO (International Brain Research Organization), math anxiety depletes working memory. Fear of math usually occurs at an early age and continues towards adulthood. The research also shows that if the teachers or parents become anxious about mathematics, it would negatively affect the children and create fear of math.

Moreover, math classes tend to be more monotonous, especially in the local education system, making students lose interest in the subject. Rather than understanding the real-life implications of math, a considerable number of students in our education system memorise formulas and theorems and regurgitate them in the exam paper. They are not taught the proper way of approaching a problem.

To make matters worse, sometimes completing the syllabus quickly is more prioritized. The sense of urgency usually leads teachers to finish the syllabus quickly rather than focusing on building the basics of mathematics and ensuring that the students understand the concept adequately. Students also begin fearing math due to their surroundings or peer influence.

As mathematical skill is essential for our lives; thus, it is crucial to ensure students don't fear them from an early age. Mathematics is an exciting subject which can be taught using creative ways. Teachers should make the classes interesting to whet kids' interest. No one likes to attend a monotonous class, whether a kid or an adult. Interactive learning styles can be helpful to the students as they will allow them to relate theory with real-life situations. For example, mathematics comes to life at Glenrich International School (GIS) Math Lab, which is powered by MathBuddy.

A combination of pictorial reinforcements, hands-on learning, and abstract problem-solving procedures enables students to overcome their fear of math and take an interest in it. The lab is filled with a collection of games, puzzles, and manipulatives. The activities in the lab challenge students divergently and help them to visualise, manipulate, and reason. An interactive way of teaching math can make the students love math rather than hate or fear it. Moreover, special training is provided to the teachers to make them understand the value of interactive lessons and how they can offer fun-filled classes.

Time is changing, and it is necessary to understand that interactive learning is essential for education, not just for math but all subjects. Students sitting at a desk and listening to their teacher's lecture is no longer beneficial; game-based learning, practical exercises, and digital intervention have become vital. It has become imperative for schools to adapt to such creative processes if they want the students to love learning courses like mathematics rather than hating them.

The education system requires significant changes if we have to break the fear of certain subjects among students, like Math Anxiety. Helping the kids love math will also create a domino effect towards adulthood. Moreover, if Bangladeshis are to compete for STEM jobs in the future, then they need to overcome the fear of math.

This article was written by Ershad Rasul Serajee, Head of Mathematics, Glenrich International School.