Extra admission fees: Monitoring committees start visiting schools, colleges

Education

UNB
21 December, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 02:53 pm

Related News

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Education Ministry has formed monitoring committees to prevent charging extra admission and readmission fees in different schools and colleges across the country.

Four monitoring committees each led by a deputy secretary, on Wednesday visited a number of educational institutions to check whether the authorities concerned are taking admission fees, development fees and others for the 2023 session following the admission policy of the ministry, said a media release of the Education Ministry signed by its public relations officer M Abul Khayer. 

Besides, 16 monitoring committees formed by the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, eight divisional committees in the Dhaka metropolitan area, 55 district monitoring committees and upazila monitoring committees are also visiting educational institutions to check any violation of the government policy.

Steps will be taken against those concerned if irregularities are found, it said.

