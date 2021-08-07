Excellence Bangladesh hosts EdTech Summit Bangladesh 2021

Excellence Bangladesh recently organised "EdTech Summit Bangladesh 2021" in collaboration with The Business Standard bringing together the entrepreneurs and people associated with countries' reputed e-learning platforms.

Top executives from 16 different education technology (Edu Tech) platforms participated in the event to highlight significant issues like the current status of countries' E-learning platforms, challenges, and possibilities to the youths.

In the opening session of the summit, Robi 10 minutes School Author and Educator Sadman Sadik said, "Everyone has different needs. People aren't lazy, they just don't find any reasonable opportunity. Solving the paradox, Resourcefulness Earning and Teaching; if we can connect these three things, It will be easier to teach people."

Learning Bangladesh Lead Instructor and Project Lead Sabbir Ahmed said, "To expand this Platform, the government should look after some issues and to make them visible to the government, this kind of summits are essential."

Farhana Rahman Urmi, the founder of The Business Standard's human resources department discussed the importance of engaging the profession with E-Learning Platforms.

In the closing session, The Business Standard Executive Editor Sharier Khan said, "The future of education is E-learning. We hope that universities will focus on taking advantage of Edu Tech Platforms to expand the opportunities of learning."

