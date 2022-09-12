Ex-CU student appears in degree exam as proxy for BCL leader 

Ex-CU student appears in degree exam as proxy for BCL leader 

The real candidate, Mohime Azam Chowdhury, is the leader of a Chhatra League faction under Pahartali Ward Councilor Md Wasim Uddin

Mohime Azam Chowdhury
Mohime Azam Chowdhury

A former student of the Chittagong University (CU) was caught on Monday while appearing in the degree exam as a proxy candidate for a Chhatra League leader of Omargani MES College in Chattogram. 

Quizzed after being caught by Chittagong Government Mahila College authority, Sohag Hossain admitted that he appeared as a proxy for Mohime Azam Chowdhury, the real candidate.

Mohime Azam is the leader of a faction of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) controlled by Pahartali Ward Councilor Md Wasim Uddin Chowdhury and also the vice president (VP) of Omargani MES College Chhatra Sangsad, sources at the college said. 

The detainee, Sohag Hossain, recently passed honours from the Department of Finance and Banking of Chittagong University.  

"While verifying relevant documents, college teachers found Sohag Hossain was a fake examinee and handed him over to police," said Professor Salma Rahman, vice principal of the Mahila College.

A general diary was filed with Khulshi Police Station in this connection, she added. 

"As the college authority did not file a case against the alleged proxy examinee, we released him after taking a bond," said Mohammad Iqbal, sub inspector of Khulshi Police Station. 

Regarding the matter, Vice Principal Salma Rahman said, "We talked to the National University exam controller over the issue. As per their advice, we filed a GD with the police station. Now, the national university will take further action. If they decide, the GD will become a lawsuit then."

Chattogram university / BCL

Comments

