EWU Investment and Finance Club hosts ‘The FinTech Week 2021’ on occasion of Club’s 5th Year of Glory

Education

Nishat Tamanna Snigdha
27 July, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2021, 01:29 pm

EWU Investment and Finance Club hosts ‘The FinTech Week 2021’ on occasion of Club’s 5th Year of Glory

"Ignoring technological change in a financial system based upon technology is like a mouse starving to death because someone moved their cheese" – Chris Skinner

The path that led students to the corporate world seems more challenging day by day. The divide between conventional study and practical knowledge is becoming wider. With the revolutionary shifts of the 21st century, students have to be up to date with the change maker industry. 

Technology has now become an essential part of innovation and convenience. 

East West University Investment and Finance Club has come up with a national series of learning festivals, one of the nation's biggest virtual knowledge-sharing events, "The FinTech Week 2021 – A Series of Learning Festival for Finance and Technology Enthusiasts"- powered by The Business Standard from August 3, 2021, to August 5, 2021. This awaited event is organized in the reminisce of 5th Year of Glory of East-West University Investment and Finance Club. This event will be an opportunity for the enthusiastic participants to be aware of the upcoming technological revolution in the finance & banking sector and adapt them to conquer the corporate world.

This FinTech event is a national webinar designed for the youth, students, and young professionals to delegate opportunities to light up their groundbreaking techniques, ideas, and skills about Fintech.  This event consists of 9 different virtual sessions taken by the most well-known expert in Financial Technology sectors and investors. They will draw from real-life experience and give insights into the technological impact on the financial industry.

This event is a 3-day long event that will start from August 3, 2021. On Day 1, the event will be included in three amazing sessions.

These are:
FinTech: The Growing Digital Momentum
Future of FinTech Startup in the Emerging Market of Bangladesh
How Fintech is Shaping the Future of Banking Industry

On Day 2, there will be also 3 most interesting sessions:
Future of Digital Payments
Blockchain – The Coming Revolution
Crowdfunding

Day 3, the last day of The FinTech Week, there are the last 3 sessions for the participants. 
Digital Transformation

Data Analytics- Creating a Strong Analytics Culture 
Skills Required for Building Career in FinTech Industry – HR Perspective

To Register for the program, visit: https://forms.gle/tfm2LpYmnFoZe8oY8

To learn more about the program updates, visit: https://fb.me/e/UJCVyBRb

In these glorious 5 years, The East West University Investment and Finance Club has been always worked for the benefit of university students by constructing opportunities to enrich their skills academically, professionally and socially and give a platform to make them ready to face the corporate world with adequate knowledge. In a nutshell, this event will have a fabulous outcome just like past events of EWUIFC. 

Writer is an undergraduate student of East West University from the Department of Business Administration. 

