EWU IFC organises ‘The FinTech Week 2021’

East West University Investment and Finance Club launched 'The FinTech Week - A Series of Learning Festival for Finance and Technology Enthusiasts' on has completed five years of its operations from 3 to 5 August.

The programme is organised for the university students and young professionals of Bangladesh collaborating with 10+ public, private and national universities and youth platforms, said a press release.

The event was a 3-day long event divided into 9 consecutive sessions in diversified fields of FinTech where each day included three sessions covered by the FinTech industry experts. 200+ young enthusiasts registered for the event and the participants got certificates for participating in the knowledge-sharing virtual seminar.

Leo Vashkor Dewri and Fatema-Tuz-Johora, the Moderators of East West University Investment and Finance Club were present as the Guest of Honor for the event.

'Future of Digital Payments', the first session of the event was conducted by Masrur Chowdhury, Executive Vice President, Head of Department, Government Partnership & Business Sales, bKash Limited.

The second Session of 'FinTech: The Growing Digital Momentum' was conducted by Nur E Azam Shakil, Manager, Product Pricing and App Business, USB FinTech, United Commercial Bank Limited. Ishtiaq Hasnat Chowdhury, Vice President and Manager, Business Risk and Control Management, Commercial Banking, Leading Multinational Bank conducted the session by presenting insights on "How FinTech is Shaping the Future of Banking Industry".

This national series webinar event brought opportunities for the students to gain substantial experience, analyze and evaluate outcomes and uncover personal aptitude about the growing FinTech market in Bangladesh.