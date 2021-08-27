EU’s Erasmus + scholarship 2021-2022 pre-departure event held 

European Union recently hosted the virtual Erasmus+ pre-departure event for the 139 Bangladeshi students who will benefit from an Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree scholarship.

It is the most prestigious study programme that the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree has to offer: full-degree scholarships are funded and the beneficiaries are awarded a joint, double degree - or multiple degrees - upon their graduation, said a press release.

Ambassador Rensje Teerink, Head of Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh said, "Despite Covid-19, we still live in a globalised world and a flagship programme like Erasmus+, with a strong external dimension that aims to promote people-to-people exchanges, can and should be a game-changer."

This year, 139 Bangladeshi students have been selected to study in numerous European cities for completing Masters in different areas such as environmental sciences, research, engineering, gender studies, economics, health, IT, law and development studies.

The event had active participation of the Erasmus Mundus alumni Association (EMA).