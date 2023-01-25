Ethics Club Bangladesh honours 11 teachers

Ethics Club Bangladesh has honoured eleven eminent teachers with Adarsha Shikkhak Sammanona (Ideal Teacher Award) to mark its 12th anniversary and Ethics Day.

This year, the organisation honoured Emeritus Professor Arun Kumar Bosak of the Department of Physics at Rajshahi University; Pratibha Mutsuddi, former Principal of Bharateswari Homes; Professor Abdullah Abu Sayeed of the Department of Bangla at Dhaka College; Professor Hayat Mamud of the Department of Bangla at Jahangirnagar University; Emeritus Professor Ainun Nishat of the Department of Water Resources Engineering at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, and Professor Fakrul Alam of the Department of English at University of Dhaka.

They also awarded Md Nurul Alam, former head teacher of Khulna Zilla School; Sabera Khanam, head teacher of Sonakanda Government Primary Girls School in Narayanganj, Minti Rani, head teacher of Kalsindur Government Primary School; Milton Mankhin, teacher of Dhaluapara Primary School in Mymensingh; and Painu Marma, head teacher of Bandarban Buddhist Orphanage Government Primary School.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni virtually joined the event as the chief guest while President of Ethics Club Bangladesh MA Chowdhury Shamim presided over it.

Addressing the programme, MA Chowdhury Shamim urged the government to recognise 25 January as "National Ethics Day" and take initiative for getting recognition for it as "International Ethics Day".