Ethics Club Bangladesh honours 11 teachers

Education

TBS Report
25 January, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 09:42 pm

Related News

Ethics Club Bangladesh honours 11 teachers

Education Minister Dipu Moni virtually joined the event as the chief guest

TBS Report
25 January, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 09:42 pm
Ethics Club Bangladesh honours 11 teachers

Ethics Club Bangladesh has honoured eleven eminent teachers with Adarsha Shikkhak Sammanona (Ideal Teacher Award) to mark its 12th anniversary and Ethics Day.

This year, the organisation honoured Emeritus Professor Arun Kumar Bosak of the Department of Physics at Rajshahi University; Pratibha Mutsuddi, former Principal of Bharateswari Homes; Professor Abdullah Abu Sayeed of the Department of Bangla at Dhaka College; Professor Hayat Mamud of the Department of Bangla at Jahangirnagar University; Emeritus Professor Ainun Nishat of the Department of Water Resources Engineering at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, and Professor  Fakrul Alam of the Department of English at University of Dhaka.

They also awarded Md Nurul Alam, former head teacher of Khulna Zilla School; Sabera Khanam, head teacher of Sonakanda Government Primary Girls School in Narayanganj, Minti Rani, head teacher of Kalsindur Government Primary School; Milton Mankhin, teacher of Dhaluapara Primary School in Mymensingh; and Painu Marma, head teacher of Bandarban Buddhist Orphanage Government Primary School.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni virtually joined the event as the chief guest while President of Ethics Club Bangladesh MA Chowdhury Shamim presided over it.

Addressing the programme, MA Chowdhury Shamim urged the government to recognise 25 January as "National Ethics Day" and take initiative for getting recognition for it as "International Ethics Day".

Bangladesh

Ethics Club Bangladesh / teachers / Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to the CAB president Ghulam Rahman, one of the most common complaints of consumers is being deceived by sellers when it comes to the weight of goods. Photo: TBS

Has the Directorate improved consumer rights in Bangladesh?

14h | Panorama
A 2022 survey of 1,000 companies by professional services consultancy PwC found that between a sixth and a quarter had used AI in recruitment or employee retention in the past 12 months. Illustration: Bloomberg

AI is coming to your workplace. Is the world ready?

13h | Panorama
Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

1d | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

6 facts to keep in mind before starting your own business

6 facts to keep in mind before starting your own business

2h | TBS Career
“Three quarters of 2023 are very challenging”

“Three quarters of 2023 are very challenging”

5h | Corporate Talks
Referee will show Fair Play card in the near future

Referee will show Fair Play card in the near future

1h | TBS SPORTS
Why Pathaan is not releasing in Bangladesh now?

Why Pathaan is not releasing in Bangladesh now?

4h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

4
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February