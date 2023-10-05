Environmental fest, career carnival and workshop held at BUP

Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) organised "BUP Environmental Fest and Career Carnival-2023" and a workshop on "Youth Participation in Climate Change Negotiations" on 4 October 2023 at BUP premises.

These events focused on inspiring and motivating individuals to embrace an eco-friendly lifestyle that will prepare us for a future defined by environmentally conscious progress and make the shift sustainable, said a press Release.

Planning Minister MA Mannan, MP graced the environmental fest as the chief guest and distributed prizes amongst the winners.

Vice Chancellor of BUP Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam, ndc, afwc, psc, MPhil, PhD, BUP military and civil high officials, faculty members, students and invited guests from home and abroad were present in the ceremony.

A total of 38 universities of Bangladesh participated in these events arranged by the Environmental Club of BUP (EnCBUP), Department of Environmental Science.

The fest and carnival included Green Project Showcasing, Environmental Visual Art, Green Guardians, Scientific Poster Presentation and Career Expo.

The workshop was planned and orchestrated by Community Development for Peace (CDP) which was attended by national and international experts.