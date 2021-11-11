Entry test results of 7 colleges’ science and commerce units published 

The entry test results for 2020-21 academic year of Science and Commerce units under Dhaka University (DU) affiliated seven colleges have been published.

In the science unit, 15,987 admission seekers obtained the pass mark, taking the percentage to 57.70%.

Some 27,708 students sat for the test against 6,500 seats under the unit.

At the same time, 12,662 candidates out of 17,613 secured pass marks in the exams held under the commerce unit.

Students competed for 5,310 seats under this unit.