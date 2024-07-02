End of GPA-5 era: SSC results to be published with English letter grades

TBS Report
02 July, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 05:27 pm

School students at an examination centre. File photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams will no longer be evaluated under the Grade Point Average 1-5 scale but rather be graded with English letters. 

A meeting of the National Curriculum Coordination Committee with the Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury approved the new evaluation framework yesterday (1 July).

"There are no big changes in the new curriculum. The grades are going to be indicated with English letters," National Curriculum and Textbook Board Acting Chairman Professor Md Moshiuzzaman told the Business Standard.

"Previously, we decided to fix the grades using different adjectives like 'Ananna', 'Prarambhik', which is not known to all."

Previously, the committee had decided to evaluate the SSC results with seven scales for the upcoming new curriculum instead of GPA-5. But now it is going to be marked with English letters for better understanding, as per the education ministry.

Besides, a proposal has been passed to allow students to retake an exam on a subject they failed in the subsequent session, the NCTB chairman said.

The students would be eligible for college admission while working towards passing the remaining subjects. 

However, they cannot attempt the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) exams until all SSC subjects are cleared, he added.

GPA-5 / SSC results

