EMK-YPF Youth consultation held

EMK Center and Youth Policy Forum hosted a youth consultation on Wednesday. The consultation was a part of a three-day-long campaign in celebration of International Youth Day 2021. The Business Standard is the media partner of this Youth Day Campaign.

The consultation was joined by around 30 youths from 10 different districts of all eight divisions of Bangladesh, both from urban and rural areas and was conducted by EMK Center's program coordinator, and YPF's Education and Employment Policy Network's lead Aaqib Md. Shatil, said a press release.

Issues, from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown on the education and skills development of youth, to the question of ensuring food security during the pandemic, were covered during the consultation. Throughout the one and half hour-long session, the participants shared their opinion both through the live polls and discussion.

Participants of the consultation, aged 20 to 30, identified education and employment as the most worrying issue during the pandemic and the lockdown. 47% of the respondents claimed that they are most worried of the future of their education, while 37% chosen employment.

During the session, youths were asked to chose a problem that hinders their access to education the most, during the lockdown. Teaching and learning process during the online classes was identified as the biggest problem they are facing now, which was followed by internet accessibility and declining attention span. Participants suggested to make the online classes more interactive. However, four in five participants think the online education will stay after the pandemic and blended learning approaches will be integrated.

Though almost everyone agreed that the education needs to be resumed, 63% participants do not think that their classrooms are ready for regular classes. Sad Ebne Walid, a student of IER of University of Dhaka suggested that the government should think of a long-term plan to bring the students back to classroom.

Considering the theme of this year's International Youth Day, Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary, the participants discussed about food security, adulteration and possible innovation in this sector as well. Most of the participants believe that the food security of Bangladesh, as well as the world will be at stake if this pandemic continues. Nine of ten participants agreed that the people living below the poverty line around them had to reduce their spending on food due to the pandemic.

Participants of the consultation vowed to spread awareness on COVID 19 vaccination in their community. Three of five participants have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Youth Policy Forum's grassroots network coordinated the consultation.

The three-day-long youth day campaign will end with a webinar on Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health on the International Youth Day.

