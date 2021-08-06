EMK webinar on ‘Envisioning Health Sector: Capitalizing the US Degree’ to be held on Sunday

Covid-19 has given us a chance to think about the health sector in Bangladesh one more time.

This sector needs solid work on innovation and proactive planning to tackle urgent situations like Coronavirus, said a press release.

To provide information on the benefits of a U.S. degree to the future and existing health professionals, EMK Center is arranging a session on 'Envisioning Health Sector: Capitalizing the US Degree' on Sunday, from 8 pm - https://www.facebook.com/events/880176986186012 .

Two renowned Bangladeshi Professors of Medicine in the USA, Dr. Chowdhury H. Ahsan, who is a Clinical Professor of Medicine, University of Nevada and Dr. Sezan Mahmud, who is a writer, lyricist, and Professor of Medicine at UCF College of Medicine will guide future medicine aspirants on how having a US degree in a relevant subject helps to maximize the contribution to the health sector.

Prof Choudhury H Ahsan, one of the panelists, was one of the key personnel who played a pivotal role in accelerating the process of bringing the 2.6 million vaccine doses from the USA to Bangladesh under the Covax last July.

Current MBBS students, interns, and doctors who are interested in studying medicine in the United States can join this event to capitalize on this grand opportunity by registering at- https://forms.gle/B7dEU4QQ6pttZN6y7.

Registration deadline: 10:00 AM (BST) | Aug 8, 2021