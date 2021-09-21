EMK Center organises Framework on core skills for life and work in the 21st century

A virtual webinar titled "Framework on Core Skills for Life and Work in the 21st Century" was held at EMK Center on September 16, 2021.

According to a press release, the webinar was held based on ILO's report "Global Framework on Core Skills for Life and Work in the 21st Century and Bangladesh".

This event was a part of "Youth Employment Campaign- 2021" which is a flagship campaign of EMK, in partnership with The Business Standard and the University of Liberal Arts, Bangladesh.

The event featured Gunjan Dallakoti, SME specialist, International Labor Organization, as the main speaker.

Gunjan Dallakoti said that people are not losing jobs because there are fewer job opportunities but there are not enough skilled people according to the job requirements.

Nazmul Avi Hossain, programme officer at ILO, Bangladesh was the second speaker at this session. He shared that the modernization of the skill development system is crucial in Bangladesh. He also added that teaching foundational skills is as important as technical skills.

The moderator of this virtual webinar was Asif Uddin Ahmed, assistant professor, ULAB and acting director of the EMK Center.

More than 70 participants from different age groups including teachers and young professionals participated in the webinar.

The campaign starting from September 1, will continue till the end of September.

To register and join, click on the link: https://forms.gle/uVtXqr5hU4vJjh5n7