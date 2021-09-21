EMK Center organises Framework on core skills for life and work in the 21st century

Education

TBS Report
21 September, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 08:01 pm

Related News

EMK Center organises Framework on core skills for life and work in the 21st century

TBS Report
21 September, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 08:01 pm
EMK Center organises Framework on core skills for life and work in the 21st century

A virtual webinar titled "Framework on Core Skills for Life and Work in the 21st Century" was held at EMK Center on September 16, 2021.

According to a press release, the webinar was held based on ILO's report "Global Framework on Core Skills for Life and Work in the 21st Century and Bangladesh".

This event was a part of "Youth Employment Campaign- 2021" which is a flagship campaign of EMK, in partnership with The Business Standard and the University of Liberal Arts, Bangladesh.

The event featured Gunjan Dallakoti, SME specialist, International Labor Organization, as the main speaker.

Gunjan Dallakoti said that people are not losing jobs because there are fewer job opportunities but there are not enough skilled people according to the job requirements.

Nazmul Avi Hossain, programme officer at ILO, Bangladesh was the second speaker at this session. He shared that the modernization of the skill development system is crucial in Bangladesh. He also added that teaching foundational skills is as important as technical skills.

The moderator of this virtual webinar was Asif Uddin Ahmed, assistant professor, ULAB and acting director of the EMK Center.

More than 70 participants from different age groups including teachers and young professionals participated in the webinar.

The campaign starting from September 1, will continue till the end of September.

To register and join, click on the link: https://forms.gle/uVtXqr5hU4vJjh5n7

  

EMK Centre / Framework on core skills for life and work in the 21st century / ILO

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

1h | Videos
North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

5h | Videos
E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

5h | Videos
Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly