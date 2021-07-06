EMK Center launches Women techpreneurs workshop

TBS Report
06 July, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 01:44 pm

EMK Center launches Women techpreneurs workshop

The workshop is designed to motivate young females to become entrepreneurs in the field of science and technology

TBS Report
06 July, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 01:44 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

MakerLab of the EMK Center launched a Women Techpreneur workshop through a virtual inauguration ceremony on Monday.

The workshop is designed to motivate young females to become entrepreneurs in the field of science and technology, reads a press release.

Bangladesh ICT Division Additional Secretary Rina Parveen was present as the chief guest in the webinar. 

The event was attended by Mark Burrell, Regional Public Engagement Specialist at the US Embassy in New Delhi; Professor Imran Rahman, Special Adviser to the Board of Trustees, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh; Professor Syed Akhter Hossain, Head of Computer Science and Engineering department at University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh, and Sharlina Hussain-Morgan, Asst. Cultural Affairs Officer, Public Affairs Section, US Embassy, Dhaka. The webinar was moderated by Assistant Professor at ULAB and Acting Director at the EMK Center, Asif Uddin Ahmed.

Chief guest to the webinar Additional Secretary Rina Parveen remarked on the significance of the remarkable participation of females in the e-commerce sector. He solicited young female students of the STEM field to actively take part in the technological entrepreneurial sector of the country.

Representative of the US Embassy in New Delhi, Mark Burrell remarked, "Technology and business were the driving force for the U.S. economy, technology and business are going to be the driving force for the economy of Bangladesh too." He expected that the EMK Center will continue to empower local youth and entrepreneurs through such initiatives.

While praising the young entrepreneurs of Bangladesh, Professor Imran Rahman remarked that the EMK Center has contributed to the development of almost all successful startups in the country right now. He expects EMK to create an affiliation with international universities in the future to execute workshops of global standards.   

With the inauguration of the workshop, EMK Center also launched its learning management system (LMS) which is expected to offer more interactive workshops and training while tracking the progress of the participants

Professor Dr Syed Akhter Hossain, who played a major role in the development of this website, expected that along with providing guidance, this system will prove to be a useful tool for impact measurement, monitoring and evaluation. 

MakerLab Outreach Officer Shamsun Nahar Leepi gave a virtual tour of the website in the webinar and discussed the useability of different options. 

The Women Techpreneur workshop will start from 7 July and continue till 25 August 2021. Through 14 sessions, 45 current students and fresh graduates will be trained with the essentials of business and technology-based startups.

Five experts in the information technology industry will take part as mentors in these sessions. The workshop will be conducted through Zoom and the new learning management platform of the EMK Center will help the mentors to get connected with the participants and track their progress.

