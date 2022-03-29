Eminent educationists not interested to become VC: Education minister

Education Minister Dipu Moni has said that many eminent educationists and academics are not interested to become vice-chancellors of any university.

She made the candid statement responding to the criticism of several opposition lawmakers on Tuesday about the controversial role of VCs in different public universities.

Jatiya Party lawmaker Mujibul Haque Chunnu and BNP lawmaker Harunur Rashid criticised the activities of different vice-chancellors while taking part in a discussion on "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University of Science and Technology, Pirojpur Bill".

Chunnu said, "Earlier, we used to bow down our heads out of respect for vice-chancellors, but now, we lower our heads in shame. They are appointing family members to the universities and being involved in widespread corruption."

The JP secretary-general demanded that the vice-chancellors of the universities be appointed without considering their party affiliation.

Alleging that the VCs are doing whatever they want, BNP's Harunur Rashid said, "We are setting up many universities, but what is the condition of the universities? The VCs are seeking police protection when leaving the campus. The scandalous incidents that are being reported in the newspapers are not acceptable at all."

He called for the appointment of qualified teachers as VCs in the universities.

In response, the education minister said, "We have many respected teachers, whom we would be proud to have as vice-chancellors. But many of them are not interested in administrative responsibility. Even if we want to appoint, the most eligible ones would not be interested."

Dipu Moni said, "There is some criticism about the activities of the vice-chancellors of some universities. Some of the allegations are true also and action is being taken against them."

Describing the qualities that are considered before appointing a VC, she said at first, their academic excellence and what kind of research they have done are considered. Moreover, their leadership quality is also a criterion.

Names are proposed for the appointment of the VCs considering all these issues.

The opposition lawmakers also raised questions about the country's current education system and its quality. They said vocational education in the country is not adequate.

Taking part in the discussion, BNP lawmaker Rumeen Farhana said the number of educated people is increasing in society, but this increasing rate of education is not playing any role in creating employment.

Citing a recent study, Rumeen said, "The more educated a person gets in this country, the more likely he is going to be unemployed. Two-thirds of the students passing from the colleges affiliated with the National University remain unemployed.

According to the latest BBS labour force survey, 47% of the educated people are unemployed."

Another important factor is that a large portion of the employed people is under-employed, she added.

JP lawmaker Md Rustum Ali Faraji said after the independence of Bangladesh there were six universities. The number of universities has now increased a lot. But has the quality of education increased at all?

Observing that Bangladesh is far behind in research, he demanded more incentives for this sector.

Later, on the proposal of Dipu Moni, "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University of Science and Technology, Pirojpur Bill" was passed by the Parliament.