Eminent citizens urge govt not to form education board for the PECE

Education

TBS Report
16 November, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2021, 10:00 pm

They said the new act contradicts National Education Policy 2010 and the new national curriculum

Eminent citizens of the country have urged the government to back away from forming a new education board for holding Primary Education Completion Exams (PECE).

Expressing deep concern about the initiative, 36 eminent citizens questioned the rationale for the 'Primary Education Board Act-2021' as it contradicts the National Education Policy 2010 and the National Curriculum 2021.

The outline of the new curriculum as well as the education policy itself, do not recommend public exams for fifth graders.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, eminent citizens said, "The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has recently drafted a Primary Education Board Act-2021" ignoring the prime minister's directives and bypassing the National Education Policy 2010.

The statement questioned the practicality and rationale for the proposed board, saying, "it was not possible to take a single examination in the last academic year due to Covid-19 and even this year the government decided not to take the PECE."

Urging the government to ensure a happy environment for primary school students, they also demanded that special attention be paid to co-curricular activities instead of relying solely on a test-based, certification-centred system to develop their talent.

They said the proposed act "will increase the burden of books on the shoulders of our tender students and increase the additional cost of coaching and guidebooks for parents."

"We urge the ministry to back away from this suicidal decision," they added.

