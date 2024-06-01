Efforts to transform edu institutions into more outcome-based education: Minister

Education

TBS Report 
01 June, 2024, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 10:54 pm

Related News

Efforts to transform edu institutions into more outcome-based education: Minister

He was speaking at an event on the partnership between Universal College Bangladesh and the University of Central Lancashire

TBS Report 
01 June, 2024, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 10:54 pm
Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel. Sketch: TBS
Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel. Sketch: TBS

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel has said the government is trying to shift towards an outcome-based education model aimed at making students job-ready and competitive in the global job market.

"We are transforming our educational institutions into an outcome-based education model so that our graduates can be able to compete in the global job market," he said at an event held at Universal College Bangladesh in Gulshan on Saturday (1 June).

The event was held on the partnership between Universal College Bangladesh and the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) to launch UK degrees at Universal College.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Addressing the event, the minister stressed equipping the nation's future workforce with skills that meet both local and global market demands.  He praised the partnership as a model for global education that should be emulated by others in the sector.

Bob Kundanmal, chairman of the Board of Directors at Universal College Bangladesh, said the UCLan programme at the Universal College represents a blend of academic excellence and cultural diversity. "We are committed to nurturing the next generation of leaders and innovators through transformative educational opportunities," he said.

Sarah Cooke, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, said, "Over half a million students globally are currently studying for a UK degree overseas, which boosts their future job prospects. British higher education institutions are dedicated to providing accessible and high-quality education, building a brighter future for students worldwide."

The three-year UCLan programme at the Universal College will be conducted entirely in Bangladesh and has been awarded 5 QS Stars (Excellent) for internationalisation and inclusiveness.

To help students get a smooth experience, Universal College Bangladesh offers attractive learning facilities, including sports memberships, a compact campus environment, and a resource-enabled library.

According to The Center for World University Rankings 2023, UCLan ranks in the top 7% of universities worldwide. It is also recognized as the most affordable UK degree with high global recognition.

Begum Shamsun Nahar, deputy minister of Education, Prof Catherine Jackson, Pro-Vice Chancellor, UCLan, Zarif Munir, director of Universal College Bangladesh; and Manas Singh, CEO of STS Group, and Prof Hew Gill, president, and provost, were also present. 

Bangladesh / Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Babar Ali on the top of the world. Photo: Courtesy

When Babar Ali came face-to-face with climate change during his Everest-Lhotse summit

15h | Panorama
Even in Bangladesh’s major tourist destinations, options for recreational activities such as rides or trails are scarce for tourists. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

No roads lead to Bangladesh: The country's struggle to attract tourists

1d | Panorama
An area clear-felled for tobacco cultivation on the bank of the river Sangu in Bandarban. The chemicals used in tobacco farming also pollute the creeks – the main source of drinking water for hill communities. Photo: Syed Zakir Hussain

How tobacco farming is speeding up deforestation in the hills

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Can you tell the quality of a fabric?

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How the Ceasefire Proposal Will Be Implemented?

How the Ceasefire Proposal Will Be Implemented?

1h | Videos
What is the future of stranded Malaysian immigration aspirants?

What is the future of stranded Malaysian immigration aspirants?

4h | Videos
China deploys advanced fighter jet on Sikkim border

China deploys advanced fighter jet on Sikkim border

3h | Videos
Tigers to face India in last warm-up match before WC

Tigers to face India in last warm-up match before WC

6h | Videos