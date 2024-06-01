Efforts to transform edu institutions into more outcome-based education: Minister

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel has said the government is trying to shift towards an outcome-based education model aimed at making students job-ready and competitive in the global job market.

"We are transforming our educational institutions into an outcome-based education model so that our graduates can be able to compete in the global job market," he said at an event held at Universal College Bangladesh in Gulshan on Saturday (1 June).

The event was held on the partnership between Universal College Bangladesh and the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) to launch UK degrees at Universal College.

Addressing the event, the minister stressed equipping the nation's future workforce with skills that meet both local and global market demands. He praised the partnership as a model for global education that should be emulated by others in the sector.

Bob Kundanmal, chairman of the Board of Directors at Universal College Bangladesh, said the UCLan programme at the Universal College represents a blend of academic excellence and cultural diversity. "We are committed to nurturing the next generation of leaders and innovators through transformative educational opportunities," he said.

Sarah Cooke, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, said, "Over half a million students globally are currently studying for a UK degree overseas, which boosts their future job prospects. British higher education institutions are dedicated to providing accessible and high-quality education, building a brighter future for students worldwide."

The three-year UCLan programme at the Universal College will be conducted entirely in Bangladesh and has been awarded 5 QS Stars (Excellent) for internationalisation and inclusiveness.

To help students get a smooth experience, Universal College Bangladesh offers attractive learning facilities, including sports memberships, a compact campus environment, and a resource-enabled library.

According to The Center for World University Rankings 2023, UCLan ranks in the top 7% of universities worldwide. It is also recognized as the most affordable UK degree with high global recognition.

Begum Shamsun Nahar, deputy minister of Education, Prof Catherine Jackson, Pro-Vice Chancellor, UCLan, Zarif Munir, director of Universal College Bangladesh; and Manas Singh, CEO of STS Group, and Prof Hew Gill, president, and provost, were also present.