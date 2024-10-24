Delegations of 10 US universities coming Dhaka Monday to discuss opportunities for Bangladeshi students

24 October, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 09:04 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The US Embassy, through its official EducationUSA platform, is hosting a US university fair at the EMK Center on 28 October from 4:30pm to 7:00pm.

EducationUSA will organise this Mini College Fair in partnership with EdPrograms, an organisation dedicated to promoting international education through short-term immersion programmes and university recruitment tours, reads a press release. 

Ten US university representatives from Central Michigan University, DePauw University, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Iowa State University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, New York Institute of Technology, The University of Arizona, University at Buffalo (The State University of New York), University of Kansas, and University of South Dakota will participate in the mini-fair. 

This event provides a unique opportunity for Bangladeshi students to engage directly with US university representatives, learn about admission requirements, and scholarship opportunities, and receive tips on submitting a dynamic and comprehensive application. 

Registration by 26 October is mandatory. 

Link- registration form

