Educationists from India, Bangladesh convene at two-day conference in Ctg

A two-day educational conference began in Chattogram on Friday (7 June).

The conference is aimed at bringing together education experts who will deliberate on issues linked to the modern education system.

Educationists from Bangladesh and India are taking part in the event, which is being held at the Navy Convention Centre, to mark the 20th anniversary of Frobel Play School, a renowned school in the port city.

There will be five panel discussions and four sessions, focusing on innovative teaching methodologies, inclusive education and the role of technology in learning.

The discussions will also focus on how to prepare students for a future that values creativity, collaboration, critical thinking, inclusion, and adaptability.

Prof Syed Md Golam Faruk, member of the Public Service Commission, was the chief guest of the inaugural function, which was also attended, among others, by Mohammad Yonus, chairman of the Chattogram Development Authority, Afroza Kalam, acting mayor of Chattogram City Corporation, and Prof AQM Shafiul Azam, director at the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education.

Speaking on the occasion, Huwra Tehseen Zohair, principal and director of Frobel Academy and Frobel Play School, said the conference has been aligned with the urgent need for a transformation in the education sector.

"We're aware of our national education policy, which emphasises the development of skills, innovative teaching practices, experiential learning, technology integration, and inclusion," he said.

"These elements are essential for preparing our future generations to thrive in a world that values creativity, collaboration, critical thinking, inclusion, and adaptability," he added.

Educationists from India included Kiran Sethi, Geet Oberoi, Masarrat Tavawala, EK Shaji and Shams Jaber.

Bidisha Roy Das, Somnath Saha, Mirza Mohammad Didarul Anam and Abu Saif Ansari were the experts from Bangladesh.