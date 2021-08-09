Educational institutions, tourist spots won’t open any time soon: Cabinet secretary

Education

TBS Report
09 August, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2021, 04:40 pm

Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam said that even if the current restrictions are relaxed, educational institutions and tourist centres would not be opened.

Citing relevant sources, various media outlets have reported that the government is planning to open universities and college level educational institutions in phases from next month.

Reports also said that schools would not open, but there was a possibility of holding SSC examinations in November-December.

Earlier, the state minister for primary and mass education, Md Zakir Hossain told the media, "Once the coronavirus infection is reduced, we want to reopen the schools following the hygiene rules from September. It is important to start in-person classes."

Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

Recently, the Minister of Education, Dr Dipu Moni said, "Plans are going on to take SSC in the second week of November and HSC in December. The students will be evaluated on the basis of the previous tests on the compulsory subjects.

"So, this year's SSC or equivalent and HSC or equivalent examinations will be held only on the three group-based elective subjects by reducing the time and mark. The decision was made because of the Covid-19 pandemic. No tests will be taken on the compulsory subjects and the fourth subject," she added.

Besides, the results of SSC or equivalent and HSC or equivalent examination-2021 will be published by adding the compulsory subjects' and fourth subject's marks through subject mapping on the basis of JSC or equivalent and SSC or equivalent examination number. There will be no negative impact on admission to higher education in this case.

All educational institutions of the country have been closed since March 17 last year to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The closure period has been extended in several phases.

