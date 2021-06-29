Educational institutions closure extended till 31 July

Education

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 03:32 pm

M A Khair, public relations officer of the Education Ministry confirmed the matter

The Education Ministry has extended the closure of educational institutions till 31 July due to worsening Covid-19 situation in the country.

M A Khair, public relations officer of the Education Ministry confirmed the matter today.

In a press release today, the ministry said, "The ongoing leave in high school, colleges and madrasas has been extended till 31 July considering the health security of students, teachers and guardians amid the pandemic."

In the face of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country, the government shut all educational institutions on 17 March last year to contain the spread of the virus.

Later the shutdown of educational institutions was extended by the ministry for several times following the suggestions of the National Advisory Committee on Covid-19.

Though, the education ministry was thinking of fully reopening schools and colleges in May this year, but it could not due to the rising trend of virus infections and deaths.

