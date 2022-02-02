Educational institutions closure extended for 2 weeks: Dipu Moni

TBS Report
02 February, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 05:19 pm

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected

The government has extended the closure of all educational institutes for two weeks after 6 February as the country battles with Omicron variant.  

"The National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 has advised to keep educational institutions closed for few more days," Education Minister Dipu Moni said today.

Considering the upward trend of the coronavirus infections in the country, the Cabinet Division announced that all educational institutions will remain closed from 21 January to 6 February.

The health department on Tuesday reported 31 more Covid deaths and 13,154 new cases. Besides, the positivity rate was recorded at 29.17%.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,425 and the case tally increased to 18,11,987 in the country.

