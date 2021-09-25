Educational institutions to be shut again if Covid infection surges: Dipu Moni

Education

UNB
25 September, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 04:34 pm

Related News

Educational institutions to be shut again if Covid infection surges: Dipu Moni

The education minister said the pandemic is not over yet in the world and people must stay careful

UNB
25 September, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 04:34 pm
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected

If there is any report or possibility of rising in Covid cases in any educational institution then those will be closed, said Education Minister Dipu Moni on Saturday.

"But no such situation has so far arisen anywhere. If any report comes, we'll take steps," she said while talking to reporters after the inauguration of the Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition at the Shilpakala Academy.

"We don't want to bring the pre-primary level students to educational institutions now. After three weeks, we'll take a decision on it," said Dipu Moni.

The education minister said the pandemic is not over yet in the world and people must stay careful although the daily infection rate has fallen below 5 percent.

"We'll have to keep eyes on the situation. Anyone can fall sick anywhere -- at home, on the way to schools or even at educational institutions. We're alert so that we can take steps immediately. We'll take measures in consultation with local administrations, civil surgeon offices and health department if we receive any complaint or report."

A class VII student died of Covid while a class X student of another school tested positive, she said, adding that all their classmates were tested but no one was found positive.

The students of schools and colleges in Bangladesh returned to their classrooms on September 11 after a prolonged closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government had shut the educational institutions on March 17, 2020, after the country reported its first Covid-19 cases on March 8 and later the closure was extended several times. 

The pandemic-related school closures in the country affected about 38 million students though the government introduced TV-based learning programmes for them.

Bangladesh / Top News / Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni / Schools Reopening / education during covid pandemic / School reopening guidelines

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

1h | Videos
Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

1h | Videos
Tawsif Alam Khan: An avid traveller shares his greatest hits of travelling around the country

Tawsif Alam Khan: An avid traveller shares his greatest hits of travelling around the country

1h | Videos
My Travel Diary: Colorful travel stories of Eliza Binte Elahi

My Travel Diary: Colorful travel stories of Eliza Binte Elahi

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives