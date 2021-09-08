Educational institutions asked to prepare daily class routines

Key Guidelines from Education Ministry

SSC, HSC candidates, class 5 students to attend daily

Students of other classes to attend 1 day per week

Lessons on 2 selected subjects per day for each class

Include practical classes into routines if applicable

Routines must avoid causing health safety violations

No assemblies at institutions until further notice

The education ministry has asked relevant institutions to make daily routines in preparation of students returning to their classrooms on 12 September – which were closed for nearly a year and half due to the Covid-19 restrictions in Bangladesh.

This instruction is part of an 11-point guideline issued by the ministry on Wednesday following an inter-ministerial meeting headed by Education Minister Dipu Moni, which focused on hygiene rules and other safety measures for students.

Director General of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education Prof Dr Syed Golam Faruk told The Business Standard, "All educational institutions must follow the ministry's guidelines strictly.

"Our field-level monitoring teams will send information to the ministry on a daily basis. We will take stern action if any institution violates this 11-point guideline."

According to the guidelines published at the education ministry web portal, in-person academic activities will resume at all primary, secondary and higher secondary levels in educational institutions and madrasas from 12 September.

The ministry instructed relevant institutions to hold classes for SSC, HSC candidates and class five students every day. For others, classes will be held only one day per week.

Sources who attended Wednesday's inter-ministerial meeting said institutions will prepare their students for JSC, JDC and PEC examinations, and these exams will be held if the situation remains favourable.

Physical presence of pre-primary level students in the schools remains suspended for now, insiders said, adding that the educational institutions, which are being used as isolation centres, will be prepared for use as classrooms.

Besides, flood shelter centres will be used as classrooms if it is necessary. Institutions will inform their respective district administrations and education departments if the coronavirus situation worsens.

Syndicate and academic councils will take decisions regarding reopening their respective universities, and the health ministry will take necessary measures to vaccinate students above 12 years.

Meanwhile, local administrations or authorities concerned will monitor whether the educational institutions are following hygiene rules properly.

At the meeting, officials spoke in favour of launching a campaign in social and mass media, with support from public representatives, political leaders, and religious, social and cultural institutions, to ensure that hygiene rules are followed in educational institutions.