Educational institutions asked to form 'Monitoring team'

Education

BSS
08 September, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2021, 07:56 pm

Related News

Educational institutions asked to form 'Monitoring team'

BSS
08 September, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2021, 07:56 pm
Educational institutions asked to form &#039;Monitoring team&#039;

All the educational institutions of the country have been instructed to form monitoring teams who will monitor academic activities of each institution.

A press release was issued today signed by the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) Dr. Syed Md. Golam Faruk.

Each institution has been asked to form a monitoring team to supervise the institution to run its academic activities properly following the government's health guidelines, read the release.

Earlier, a decision was taken to reopen the country's all secondary and higher secondary educational institutions from September 12.

Bangladesh / Top News

Monitoring team for educational institutions / Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

When junk stocks rule

When junk stocks rule

1d | Videos
Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

1d | Videos
RMG: Orders rise, not price though

RMG: Orders rise, not price though

1d | Videos
Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

3
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

4
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places