Educational institutions asked to form 'Monitoring team'

All the educational institutions of the country have been instructed to form monitoring teams who will monitor academic activities of each institution.

A press release was issued today signed by the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) Dr. Syed Md. Golam Faruk.

Each institution has been asked to form a monitoring team to supervise the institution to run its academic activities properly following the government's health guidelines, read the release.

Earlier, a decision was taken to reopen the country's all secondary and higher secondary educational institutions from September 12.