Education USA holds session in Dhaka to share students' experience

Education USA, a US Department of State network of international student advising centres, yesterday held an 'International Students' Experience Sharing' session.

The session was held at EMK Centre in the capital's Gulshan as a part of global education week. Around 50 aspiring students joined the session in person. Students from Chattogram, Sylhet, Khulna, and Rajshahi also joined virtually from the American corners of these cities.

Two former US university students shared their thoughts and experiences.

In the programme, Public Diplomacy Outreach of US Embassy Dhaka Sohel Iqbal said that Bangladesh ranks 13th in the world for sending international students to the United States.

"The number of Bangladeshi students in the United States is at its highest level ever. Over 13,000 Bangladeshi students are enrolled in higher education institutions in the United States," he added.

FH Yasin Shafi, lecturer of Bangladesh University of Professionals who did his master's in public policy from the University of Michigan, shared his journey to the US. "If you want to study in the US chose 'right fit' and try to get the generic recommendation letters instead of conventional ones. Only scoring well in IELTS/TOEFL/SAT/GRE score wouldn't ensure your chance to get into the desired university, you have to be fit in their courses and resources," he added.