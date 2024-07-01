Education takes backseat as quota reform, univ teachers' protests break out across nation

On the left, Dhaka Universiy students take out a rally in protest against the quota system in recruitment for first and second class government jobs. On the right, Jahangirnagar University teachers observe the indefinite strike calling for the withdrawal of the "Prottoy" universal pension scheme. Photo: TBS (Rajib Dhar, Syed Zakir Hossain)

Just a day after the Higher Secondary Certificate examinations began, education took a backseat as two separate protests by university teachers and students resulted in the suspension of classes.

With the demand for the withdrawal of the "Prottoy" universal pension scheme, teachers at public universities nationwide, including Dhaka University, suspended all academic and administrative activities indefinitely starting today (1 July).

No classes or exams have taken place on the campus since this morning.

"The protest against the new pension scheme has already begun with the suspension of academic activities. It will continue until the government withdraws the scheme," said Dr Akhtarul Islam, president of the Bangladesh University Teachers Samity Federation.

Dr Md Nizamul Hoque Buiyan, president of Dhaka University Teachers' Association (DUTA), said they have called on a two-day-long activity with teachers' demands.

"Our program will begin at 12pm in front of the Faculty of Arts today and continue til 1pm," he said.

DUTA General Secretary Professor Zeenat Huda said, "This scheme aims to strip universities of their merit. The Prottoy scheme is cutting our Eid bonus and Pohela Boishakh bonus. How much more will be taken away? We have repeatedly protested but have seen no results."

"We previously constituted a five-member committee and submitted a report with signatures of around 1,100 teachers. We even held a meeting with the Education minister. However, no progress has been made since that meeting," she added, noting that the teachers' protest will continue until their demands are met.

"We must identify those responsible for preventing teachers from advancing to the Supergrade," the DUTA general secretary said during the sit-in protest today.

She also questioned the authority's power that allowed them to cut short the bonuses and provident fund contributions.

Academic activities at the University of Chittagong (CU) and the Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) also came to a halt as teachers from both institutions joined the nationwide strike called by their peers.

"We have requested the teachers to continue the classes. However, they refused," CU Vice-Chancellor Professor Benu Kumi Dey told The Business Standard.

Teachers' association leaders expressed concerns that the new pension scheme would deter talented individuals from joining the teaching profession.

Mahbubur Rahman, president of the CU Teachers' Association, said, "We teachers from all over Bangladesh have been protesting for several reasons, including the cancellation of the universal pension scheme. We have been on strike for the last three working days, but we have not been contacted by the higher echelons of the government."

The Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association has been protesting the pension scheme since the Ministry of Finance issued the notification on 13 March.

Members of the association observed a half-day strike on 4 June, followed by additional half-day strikes on 25-27 June, and a full-day strike on 30 June. The federation announced an indefinite strike starting 1 July, until their demands are met.

In response to the teachers' agitation, CUET's registrar, Sheikh Muhammad Humayun Kabir, announced the suspension of all ongoing undergraduate and postgraduate examinations. The new dates for the postponed examinations will be announced later by the respective departments.

GM Sadiqul Islam, president of the CUET Teachers' Association, said, "The teachers of CUET are in solidarity with the programme of the Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association, and we have also called for an all-out strike."

On 13 March, the government introduced the Prottoy scheme for employees who join public universities and other organisations that fall under the scheme from 1 July 2024 onwards.

However, those who joined these institutions before 1 July 2024 will continue to receive pension benefits as before.

In addition to public universities, employees working in autonomous, state-owned, and other statutory organisations, along with their subordinates, will also fall under the pension scheme, which is set to be implemented from Monday.

Meanwhile, students of Jahangirnagar University and Dhaka university also took to the streets to address their long-held demand of reforming the quota system.

No to quota

Students of Dhaka University and Jahangirnagar University held a protest against the reinstatement of quota in recruitment for first and second class government jobs.

They initiated a rally in front of the DU central library which ended in front of Raju Memorial after passing through the Faculty of Fine Arts and the DU library with placards and festoons in hand around 12pm today (1 July).

"We are putting forward a four-point demand. We want the cancellation of the quota system," said a Law Department student Rezwan Ahmed.

He said the first demand is to reinstate the government's 2018 decision that abolished the quota system for the children of freedom fighters in government jobs (9th-13th grade). The second demand is to establish a committee to reform the quota system.

The third demand is to fill seats based on merit rather than quotas in cases where allocated quota seats remain unfilled.

Finally, they demand increased transparency in the administrative activities.

Apart from this, they demanded that the quota facility should not be used more than once in the recruitment examinations for government jobs.

The agitators said that a mass march programme will be held from the central library tomorrow noon and a mass gathering will be held at the foot of the Raju Memorial in front of the TSC on Wednesday (3 June).

Meanwhile, students of Jahangirnagar University also held a protest by blocking the Dhaka-Aricha Highway.

The High Court on 5 June declared the 2018 circular abolishing the freedom fighter quota in government jobs illegal. As a result, the 30% quota for freedom fighters in first and second-class government jobs remains in effect.

This decision sparked student protests across the country against the quota system.

Earlier till 2018, 56% of posts in government jobs were reserved for various quotas. Among them, 30% was allocated for the children of freedom fighters, 10% for women, 10% for districts, 5% for minority groups, and 1% for the disabled. Later, in view of the agitation by a section of students, the Cabinet recommended to abolish quotas in first and second class jobs and to employ them on the basis of merit.

On 4 October 2018, the Ministry of Public Administration issued a circular amending the existing quota system for first and second class government jobs. However, the government maintained the quota system in the third and fourth classes.

