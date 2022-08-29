Education is priority of Korea's cooperation with Bangladesh: Ambassador

South Korea's Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-keun expressed his commitment to strengthen cooperation in the field of education. 

The South Korean envoy said this during a courtesy call on Education Minister Dipu Moni on 29 August.

Stressing the importance of education in realizing the goals of Bangladesh's socio-economic development and highly recognising the achievement of Bangladesh in the education of children and youth, Ambassador Lee briefed on the situation of various cooperation projects in the field of education between the two countries. 

"Education has been one of the focuses of Korea's cooperation with Bangladesh. The Korean government has been implementing various programs in this sector such as assisting the capacity building of universities to promote youth entrepreneurship, establishing training and education centers in local upazilas, offering scholarship opportunities for Bangladesh youth to study in Korea and offering Korean language courses in collaboration with universities," he said.

One of the major cooperation project currently undergoing in education field is the Youth Entrepreneurship Project with Dhaka University. Through KOICA, Korea's development agency, with the project cost of 7.5 million US dollars, Korea is establishing a Entrepreneurship Education Center in Dhaka University and providing educational equipment and capacity building programs. Another major ongoing project in education is the establishment of ICT Training and Resource Centers for Education in 160 Upazilas. With the financial assistance of 60 million US dollars through EDCF, Korea's concessional loan, the project not only establish ICT centers but also develop educational contents and e-learning system and help capacity building of teachers by giving training programs in Korea. It is the second phase of the project after the successful implementation of establishing ICT centers in 125 upazilas in 2015 with the EDCF assistance of 40 million US dollars. 

