Education officer faces departmental proceedings for misconduct

Education

TBS Report
10 September, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 06:47 pm

Related News

Education officer faces departmental proceedings for misconduct

TBS Report
10 September, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 06:47 pm
Education officer faces departmental proceedings for misconduct

The primary and mass education ministry has taken departmental action against Savar Upazila Education Officer Tabshira Islam Liza allegedly for visiting a state minister's house during office time and on other charges.     

Senior Assistant Secretary of the Investigation and Discipline Department under the primary and mass education ministry Fazlur Rahman issued an order in this regard on 4 September. 

"We have sent a letter to the director general of the primary education directorate to take necessary action," Fazlur Rahman told The Business Standard.

In answering a question on whether the delinquent officer will continue duty at her present workplace during the departmental proceedings, Fazlur Rahman said the "relevant authorities will make the decision". 

Savar upazila education office sources said Tabshira Islam remains absent in office frequently and also comes to the office late. Besides, she works as a newscaster with two private TV channels without the permission of the higher authorities despite being a government employee.  

The higher authorities have never taken action against her although she has been working in the same work station for six years.  

"It is an unprofessional behaviour on the part of Tabshira Islam, upazila education officer, Savar, Dhaka to visit the house of the state minister during office time without approval of the higher authorities. 

"It is also against the disciplinary rule for a government employee to come late to the office habitually and remain absent during office time without approval of the higher authorities under Section 3 (kha) of the Government Employee Discipline and Appeal Rules, 2018, which is regarded as misconduct too. A decision has been taken to file a departmental proceedings against her," the order said.       

The order, however, did not mention the name of the state minister.

TBS called several times on the mobile phone of Tabshira Islam for her comment but she did not answer. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Misconduct / Education

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An immature Forktail. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-backed Forktail: ‘Delight is as the flight‘

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The revolutionary monarchy of Elizabeth II

7h | Panorama
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

7h | Food
Customers enjoying fuchka at Tong‘s restaurant. Photo: MD Pramanik/ TONG NYC

Tong: A vision to popularise Bangladeshi street food among New Yorkers

9h | Food

More Videos from TBS

The story before firing up your PC

The story before firing up your PC

14m | Videos
How Dhaka will be like that after the implementation of DAP

How Dhaka will be like that after the implementation of DAP

2h | Videos
Will "Vikram-Veda" make a new record?

Will "Vikram-Veda" make a new record?

3h | Videos
What you need to know about Suicide Prevention Day

What you need to know about Suicide Prevention Day

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

5
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’