Education officer faces departmental proceedings for misconduct

The primary and mass education ministry has taken departmental action against Savar Upazila Education Officer Tabshira Islam Liza allegedly for visiting a state minister's house during office time and on other charges.

Senior Assistant Secretary of the Investigation and Discipline Department under the primary and mass education ministry Fazlur Rahman issued an order in this regard on 4 September.

"We have sent a letter to the director general of the primary education directorate to take necessary action," Fazlur Rahman told The Business Standard.

In answering a question on whether the delinquent officer will continue duty at her present workplace during the departmental proceedings, Fazlur Rahman said the "relevant authorities will make the decision".

Savar upazila education office sources said Tabshira Islam remains absent in office frequently and also comes to the office late. Besides, she works as a newscaster with two private TV channels without the permission of the higher authorities despite being a government employee.

The higher authorities have never taken action against her although she has been working in the same work station for six years.

"It is an unprofessional behaviour on the part of Tabshira Islam, upazila education officer, Savar, Dhaka to visit the house of the state minister during office time without approval of the higher authorities.

"It is also against the disciplinary rule for a government employee to come late to the office habitually and remain absent during office time without approval of the higher authorities under Section 3 (kha) of the Government Employee Discipline and Appeal Rules, 2018, which is regarded as misconduct too. A decision has been taken to file a departmental proceedings against her," the order said.

The order, however, did not mention the name of the state minister.

TBS called several times on the mobile phone of Tabshira Islam for her comment but she did not answer.